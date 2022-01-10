Reps. Clyde, Boebert Fined for Not Wearing Masks on House Floor

Reps. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., have been fined for not wearing masks on the House floor, the House Ethics Committee stated Monday.

The Hill reports that Clyde has been fined at least $58,000, while Boebert has been fined $500. The committee said that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, was fined as well.

The fines are deducted directly from the lawmakers’ pay, the Hill notes. The first fine amounts to $500, and each subsequent violation carries a $2,500 penalty.

According to disclosures from the committee, the House sergeant-at-arms has documented Clyde violating the House floor mask mandate at least 24 times since September. Clyde has tried to appeal some fines, but the committee upheld them. Boebert did not appeal her fine, which was her first.

Miller-Meeks was previously fined $500 in May for not wearing a mask while protesting the House floor mandate with other GOP lawmakers, who were questioning why the mandate was still in effect even though the Centers for Disease Control and Protection was advising at the time that vaccinated people did not need to wear them. Miller-Meeks did not appeal the latest fine, which was $2,500.