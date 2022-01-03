Rep. Greene Fined Again for Refusing to Wear Mask on House Floor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been fined once again by the House Ethics Committee for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, reporter Hugo Lowell of The Guardian reported Monday on Twitter.

The latest news of a fine against Greene comes less than a week after The New York Times reported the Georgia Republican has been fined more than 30 times for refusing to obey the rules regarding masks and has accumulated more than $80,000 in penalties.

''The American people have had enough and are standing up against these outrageous and unconstitutional policies,'' a spokesperson for Greene said in response to the Times report, according to Business Insider.

Greene recently said, ''I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don't want the American people to stand alone,'' according to The Hill.

Greene has been especially vocal regarding her opposition to the rule, even comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust in May, according to BI.

She apologized for those comments the following month, but then in July compared President Joe Biden's calls to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus to the Nazi regime.

''Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows COVID is a political tool used to control people,'' she said. ''People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can't force people to be part of the human experiment.''

Greene was also one of three GOP representatives to file a lawsuit last year against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The lawsuit challenged the fines for refusing to abide by the mask mandate, stating that appearing on the House floor without a mask ''did not constitute disorderly behavior, because it did not disrupt the House's operations or good order, nor is it otherwise unlawful conduct.''