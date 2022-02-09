Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Common Sense on COVID-19 Has Not 'Penetrated' WH

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax that because common sense on COVID-19 policies has not ''penetrated'' the White House, the Democrats face an ''electoral disaster'' in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

On Wednesday's ''American Agenda,'' Paul said regarding President Joe Biden's State of the Union address for March 1 that ''if he's not completely tone-deaf,'' he will change his policies on COVID-19.

''He needs to start that,'' Paul said, ''because when November rolls around,'' and people take into account all ''these restrictions'' ... it's ''going to be an electoral disaster for them if they don't try to get out of the way of the responsibility that attaches to all these mandates.''

''So I think it would be smart of him to change. But right now, the last place on Earth that common sense has not yet penetrated is the White House.''

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration is in the awkward position of transitioning to a ''new normal,'' while ''committ[ing] to [and] listening to guidance from scientists,'' amid the dissent of at least four Democratic-run states who have dropped their mask mandates.

In response to the White House's reactive response to health experts and slowed proactive approach, press secretary Jen Psaki said: ''Listen to data. That doesn't move at the speed of politics. It moves at the speed of data.''

Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, has said in response to the matter: ''The administration needs to read the room and see that nearly all elected leaders are moving on without them.

''No one is expecting the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to say that everyone should go maskless right now. What they are looking for clear metrics on when restrictions can be lifted and when they may need to return.''

