Pelosi Works Another Leadership Swap Among Dems

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was ousted from Democrat leadership on age concerns, then helped oust President Joe Biden, 82, and now she is working another swap that President-elect Donald Trump has rebuked as akin to a "coup."

Pelosi is reportedly leading the charge for the group urging Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., 61, to take over as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee over Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., 77, The New York Times reported.

Raskin has not yet announced the challenge, but Nadler is standing strong against Democrat opposition.

"As a New Yorker, I have stood up to Donald Trump my entire career," Nadler wrote to colleagues announcing intention to run for the post. "When he became president, I led the Judiciary Committee's efforts to hold him accountable for his various abuses of power, culminating in two historic impeachments."

Democrats traditionally have allowed the incumbents to retain power, but there is talk this will not remain the case here, according to the report.

Incoming House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is an influential ally of President-elect Donald Trump and Democrat obstruction will be on call in the Judiciary Committee, according to the report.

Among the Democrat factions pushing for Raskin are the progressives.

"Jerry Nadler is a legend in Congress and New York who will inevitably step aside at some point in his political life," Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green told the Times. "The question is, Will it be more as a Nancy Pelosi or a Dianne Feinstein?"