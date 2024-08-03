WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Dems' Nominee 'Coup' 'Not Fair,' Wasted My Money

Saturday, 03 August 2024 11:22 AM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump denounced the Democrats' what he considers a bait and switch from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris as an election interference weapon used to drain his funds.

Democrats — who have sought to put him through prosecutions and civil lawsuits to do the same, Trump has long alleged — have effectively drained his campaign funding for a candidate that would ultimately never run for president, Trump wrote Friday night on Truth Social.

"As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate," Trump wrote. "This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this 'coup,' and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.

"I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is!"

Trump vowed to overcome what he considers a bait and switch regardless, saying he has agreed to a Sept. 4 Fox News debate before a "full arena audience." The Harris campaign issued a response, saying it would debate only under the previous terms given to Biden, though.

"Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate," Trump's statement added. "I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"I look forward to seeing everyone on September 4th, in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 03 August 2024 11:22 AM
