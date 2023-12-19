N.Y. Gov. Signs Bill Creating Slavery Reparations Board

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday aimed at coming up with a plan for reparations for slavery.

"Today, we are continuing our efforts to right the wrongs of the past by acknowledging the painful legacy of slavery in New York," she said. "We have a moral obligation to reckon with all parts of our shared history as New Yorkers, and this commission marks a critical step forward in these efforts."

The legislation will create a new commission to study reparations and racial justice, according to a statement from the office of Hochul, a Democrat.

"This commission acknowledges the horrific injustice of slavery and will be tasked with examining the legacy of slavery, subsequent discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact these forces continue to have in the present day," the statement read.

WROC quoted Hochul as saying at a press conference: "If this committee can present a viable path forward to helping the descendants of New York slaves and addressing the harms and disparities that exist in education, that exist in healthcare, that exist in the environment, that will lift all of us up.

"What's hard to embrace is that our state flourished from that slavery. It's not a beautiful story, but indeed it is the truth. Today, I challenge all New Yorkers to be the patriots and rebuke and not excuse our role in benefiting from the institution of slavery."

Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended the press conference, added: "You cannot heal unless you deal with the wounds, and this bill will put a commission together to be healing the wounds. Only those that have seen people marginalized for even raising the issue can understand the historic significance of today."