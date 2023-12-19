×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hochul | slavery | reparations | new york

N.Y. Gov. Signs Bill Creating Slavery Reparations Board

By    |   Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:15 PM EST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday aimed at coming up with a plan for reparations for slavery.

"Today, we are continuing our efforts to right the wrongs of the past by acknowledging the painful legacy of slavery in New York," she said. "We have a moral obligation to reckon with all parts of our shared history as New Yorkers, and this commission marks a critical step forward in these efforts."

The legislation will create a new commission to study reparations and racial justice, according to a statement from the office of Hochul, a Democrat.

"This commission acknowledges the horrific injustice of slavery and will be tasked with examining the legacy of slavery, subsequent discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact these forces continue to have in the present day," the statement read.

WROC quoted Hochul as saying at a press conference: "If this committee can present a viable path forward to helping the descendants of New York slaves and addressing the harms and disparities that exist in education, that exist in healthcare, that exist in the environment, that will lift all of us up.

"What's hard to embrace is that our state flourished from that slavery. It's not a beautiful story, but indeed it is the truth. Today, I challenge all New Yorkers to be the patriots and rebuke and not excuse our role in benefiting from the institution of slavery."

Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended the press conference, added: "You cannot heal unless you deal with the wounds, and this bill will put a commission together to be healing the wounds.  Only those that have seen people marginalized for even raising the issue can understand the historic significance of today."

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday aimed at coming up with a plan for reparations for slavery.
hochul, slavery, reparations, new york
285
2023-15-19
Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved