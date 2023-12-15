San Fran Axes Reparations Office Due to Budget Deficit

San Francisco Democrat Mayor London Breed cut the funding for the city's first-ever Office of Reparations due to a massive budget deficit, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

Facing a $780 million budget deficit for the upcoming two fiscal years, funding for the office was pulled back amid Breed's $75 million in budget cuts in preparation for the expected shortfall.

San Francisco has struggled to recover from COVID-19 closures and restrictions, with retail businesses pulling up stakes and relocating due to a rise in homelessness, public drug use and crime; remote workers and taxpayers have reportedly also fled the city for the same reasons.

The establishment of the reparations office came after a much-publicized, years-long campaign that resulted in the approval of a city reparations plan.

The decision to cut the funding for the fledgling office comes after Supervisor Shamann Walton fought to include money in the budget for it earlier this year.

In a statement to the Examiner, Walton called the budget cuts "disheartening," but recognized the need for reductions.

"I understand the importance of no cuts to existing programs, but the Black community will continue to pursue justice and equity through reparations here in San Francisco," Walton said. "My hope is that the city's deficit is eliminated quickly so that we can fund the Office of Reparations and fulfill the commitment made to address the historical injustices and inequities that have persisted for generations for Black San Franciscans."

San Francisco officials had been considering reparations for long-term Black residents and had proposed providing $5 million per individual; California entered the Union as a free state in 1850.

Breed's reversal on reparations is not the first time she has had to walk back progressive pledges when faced with fiscal reality.

According to Breitbart, the mayor increased funding for police last year due to public safety concerns from residents and businesses, after initially saying she was going to shrink the department's budget by $120 million. The City by the Bay also terminated a travel and contracting boycott on red states in April, after officials found that it wasn't having the intended impact and was costing the city money.