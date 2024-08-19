Harris Campaign's Legal Team 10 Times Biden's in 2020

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has compiled a massive legal team in anticipation of a close election that could include certification fights and accusations of voter fraud.

Harris, the Democrat nominee, will oppose former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in November.

A senior legal team will oversee hundreds of lawyers and thousands of volunteers in a sprawling operation for the Harris-Walz campaign, The New York Times reported.

Harris advisers claim the legal team is about 10 times the size of President Joe Biden's 2020 operation.

Among the lawyers hired is Marc Elias, who played a key role in the "Russia collusion" hoax, which sought to undermine the results of the 2016 presidential election, Breitbart reported.

Elias was behind the hire of Fusion GPS, which employed the author of the discredited Steele dossier, the basis for the FBI's surveillance of a Trump foreign policy aide.

Bob Bauer, who served as longtime personal counsel to Biden, and Dana Remus, general counsel to the 2020 Biden campaign, will head the Harris-Walz legal team.

Elias, who served as general counsel for Harris' 2020 primary campaign, has had tensions with Bauer and other Democrat lawyers in the past, the Times reported.

Top lawyers at three prominent law firms will handle litigation, and deploy local counsel to eight battleground states and four other states of interest.

Remus told the Times in a statement that the legal team had been working "uninterrupted over the last four years, building strategic plans in key states, adding more talent and capacity, and preparing for all possible scenarios."

"This year, like in 2020, we have the nation's finest lawyers at the table, ready to work together tirelessly to ensure our election will be free, fair and secure — and to ensure that all eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots, knowing their votes will be counted," Remus said.

In April, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced they will deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys in battleground states to ensure transparency and fairness in the 2024 elections.

The RNC said it will train poll watchers, poll workers, and attorneys on how to monitor voting sites and ballot tabulation centers to ensure every vote is counted accurately and fairly. Attorneys will be at every target processing center where mail ballots are counted.