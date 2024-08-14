Watchdog Claims Thousands of Discrepancies in ActBlue Records

A Republican group investigating ActBlue, an organization that raises money for Democrats, claims it has found more than 60,000 potential discrepancies in donations made to the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

The watchdog group, the Fair Election Fund, says it contacted 60,000 people in late July and early August who had been named in a Federal Election Commission report as small-dollar donors to the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, but those people didn't recall making donations, reports The Washington Examiner.

"Fighting for fair elections means a lot more than just ensuring the American people can have confidence in the voting process, and that’s why the Fair Election Fund is expanding to this new frontier of election integrity," former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., one of the group's founders, said.

He added that if the "Democrat money machine is secretly stealing the identities of unsuspecting Americans in order to launder money to Kamala Harris, then it will be the biggest scandal in modern presidential history and the perpetrators will be held accountable."

ActBlue told the Washington Examiner that it is aware of attempts to "spread misinformation" about its platform, and that has "robust and effective protocols in place to safeguard users."

The Fair Election Fund spent $250,000 on the investigation and says it will keep vetting Biden-Harris donors in upcoming weeks.

It has also shared verified leads to GOP attorneys general and said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office is exploring whether any constituents in his states were defrauded.

"Any donor fraud whatsoever compromises the fairness of our elections and cannot be tolerated," he said. "Our republic depends upon Americans trusting the electoral process and we will aggressively pursue any lead that threatens to undermine public confidence."

The Fair Election Fund also contacted GOP Attorneys General Mike Hilgers of Nebraska, Kris Kobach of Kansas, Jason Miyares of Virginia, and Ken Paxton of Texas.

Paxton said his investigation into ActBlue led the organization to start requiring a CVV code for donations made by credit card.

Miyares similarly sent a letter to ActBlue this month, claiming that the donations "appear suspicious."

"These circumstances appear to indicate that contributions via ActBlue are being made from fictional donors or dummy accounts, or that information reported by or through ActBlue may be fraudulent," he said. "Alternatively, these circumstances may indicate that contributions via ActBlue are being made without the reported donors’ consent or awareness. Accordingly, these contributions and ActBlue’s facilitation thereof may violate multiple provisions of Virginia charitable and criminal law."

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax Sunday that he is urging the FEC to enact emergency rules to protect campaign finance laws and prevent fraud.

Steil, the chair of the Committee on House Administration, added that ActBlue" does not have the financial controls in place that they absolutely need to have," including requiring CVV numbers to be added when donations are made and allowing people to donate money through gift cards.