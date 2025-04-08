Left Using '8647' Symbol for Violence Against Trump, Musk

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is calling on Americans across the political spectrum to denounce the use of "8647" by protesters — a phrase some allege is a coded call for violence against President Donald Trump — after anti-Trump and anti-Elon Musk rallies broke out in several states.

The Daily Post reported that rallies against the current administration were held Saturday in multiple states, with demonstrators holding signs reading, "We are not okay, hands off the USA, 8647." The phrase "8647" has sparked controversy over its potential meaning and intent.

According to the Post, "8647" is being used by some as a subtle expression of protest against Trump. While the number 86 is widely understood as slang for "get rid of," the number 47 references Trump's position as the 47th president of the United States. The implication, critics argue, is that the term is a veiled reference to a call for Trump's assassination.

"All Americans should condemn this, including Democrats. Starting with @keithellison," Lee posted on his official X account, sharing an image from one of the protests, which was reportedly held near the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The protests were part of a broader display labeled "hands off," which targeted both Trump and Musk. Musk currently serves as the head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The use of coded language to convey extremist views has raised alarms in national security and research circles.

A new survey released Monday by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University's Social Perception Lab found that political violence against Trump and Musk "is becoming increasingly normalized."

The survey revealed that 55% of respondents who identified as left of center said murdering Trump would be at least "somewhat justified." Additionally, 48% said the same about Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Overall, 38% of those surveyed said it was at least somewhat justified to murder Trump, and 31% expressed the same sentiment about Musk.

NCRI and Rutgers reported that "a broader 'assassination culture' appears to be emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the extreme left."

"The findings signal a threat to political stability and public safety," the report concluded.

Some see using symbols such as "8647" on social media platforms like TikTok as contributing to the spread of this potentially dangerous sentiment. Observers warn that coded language can desensitize the public to violent rhetoric and may incite real-world harm.

Lee's statement is one of the first high-profile Republican responses to the protests and the growing concern over political violence in online discourse. He urged leaders from both parties to reject any suggestion of violence, regardless of political affiliation.