Hakeem Jeffries: Bomb Threats to Dems Signed 'MAGA'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said bomb threats to Connecticut lawmakers included "MAGA" written on them.

Jeffries' office released his statement a day after it was reported that members of Connecticut's congressional delegation, all Democrats, were targeted Thursday by bomb threats as they were at their homes for Thanksgiving.

Reps. Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, John Larson, and Rosa DeLauro announced in written statements that they had been targeted. The office of Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., confirmed to NBC News an earlier CBS News report that he also was a target.

"Yesterday, during Thanksgiving celebrations, several Democratic Members of Congress, their families and law enforcement officials were targeted with violent threats. These incidents ranged from detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting, all signed with 'MAGA' at the conclusion of the message," Jeffries said.

"Thanks to the swift reaction from law enforcement, no devices were found and Members of Congress and their families were kept safe on the holiday."

Jeffries made no mention of at least nine members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team and his roster of Cabinet nominees receiving threats of violence to them and their families, including "bomb threats and swatting," on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Jeffries also did not mention an Arizona man being arrested Monday after he allegedly posted videos online threatening to kill Trump and his family.

"America is a democracy," Jeffries said. "Threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society. All perpetrators of political violence directed at any party must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

"House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats. We have been in close communication with the Sergeant at Arms office and it is imperative that Congress provide maximum protection for all Members and their families moving forward."

Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., on Friday said he and his family received a bomb threat at his home in Providence.

"I was recently notified of a bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home. We are safe and there was no evidence of a bomb on the property," Magaziner posted on X before thanking Providence police "for their effective response."