Ariz. Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump

An Arizona man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly posted videos online threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump and his family, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Court documents state that Manuel Tamayo-Torres faces a felony charge of threatening Trump, according to CNN.

Court documents indicated that Tamayo-Torres said in a video Thursday that he posted on Facebook that, "You're gonna die, your son's gonna die. Your whole family is going to die... I'm going to put a hole in your face," ABC News reported.

Earlier this month, the suspect allegedly posted a video threatening "Individual 1" while brandishing "what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it," charging documents said.

In August, Tamayo-Torres recorded his travels to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, as Trump was attending a campaign rally there, according to the charging documents.

Although the documents only refer to Trump as "Individual 1," they say Tamayo-Torres made "vague yet direct threats" against "the president-elect," and sources familiar with the probe separately confirmed the alleged threats targeted Trump.

While investigating the more recent alleged threats from Tamayo-Torres, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force officer found photos on Facebook that showed Tamayo-Torres holding a shotgun, a rifle, and the AR15-style rifle seen in one of his videos, according to charging documents.

Though he was arrested near San Diego, the charges against him were filed in Arizona.

In addition to the felony charge of threatening the president-elect, he was also charged with four counts of making false statements while buying a firearm, after he allegedly lied on federal forms a year ago while trying to purchase a pistol from a Phoenix gun store.

He swore on those forms that he had not been previously convicted of a felon. However, he was convicted of assault in 2003 in San Diego, so he was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, the charging documents said, ABC News reported.