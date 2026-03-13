Grenell to Step Down as Trump Kennedy Center President

Ric Grenell plans to step down Monday as president of the Trump Kennedy Center as the nation's premier performing arts venue prepares for a major renovation project expected to shut down the complex for two years.

Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, has led the 55-year-old cultural institution during a period of transition as officials finalized plans for the sweeping overhaul of the Washington, D.C., facility.

Trump posted on Truth Social about the departure, saying he was pleased to announce Matt Floca, the Trump Kennedy Center's vice president of facilities operations, will succeed Grenell.

"Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done," Trump wrote.

Grenell, a confidante of the president on foreign affairs, will also remain as his special envoy for special missions.

The leadership change comes as the center moves toward one of the most significant construction projects in its history.

The renovation plan will require a full closure of the complex while upgrades are carried out across the sprawling venue on the banks of the Potomac River.

The Trump Kennedy Center is widely regarded as the nation's flagship performing arts venue. It hosts hundreds of performances each year, including opera, ballet, theater productions, concerts, and the annual honors show, which celebrates lifetime achievement in the arts.

In December, the center's board of trustees voted to rename the venue the Trump Kennedy Center.

Supporters said the move recognized Trump's influence on the institution and broader support for the arts, while critics argued the change introduced political divisions into a historically bipartisan cultural landmark.

Grenell took on the leadership role during early planning for the renovation project and has been involved in preparations for the upcoming shutdown.

The temporary closure is expected to disrupt the center's regular programming calendar, though officials have explored relocating some performances and events during the construction period.

Floca, who currently oversees facilities operations at the center, has played a central role in managing the complex's infrastructure and planning for the renovation work.

His experience with the building's day-to-day operations is expected to be critical as the project moves into its construction phase.

Officials say the renovation effort is aimed at modernizing the aging facility while improving the experience for both performers and visitors. Planned upgrades include improvements to performance halls, backstage areas, and technical systems, as well as updates to public spaces used by audiences.

Grenell's departure marks another leadership transition for the Trump Kennedy Center as it prepares for a significant transformation.

With renovation plans nearing completion, the institution is expected to temporarily close its doors while the large-scale modernization project gets underway.