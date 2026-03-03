Richard Grenell to Newsmax: Critics Will See Ending Iran Regime Right Move

U.S. envoy for special missions Richard Grenell on Newsmax, Tuesday, pushed back against critics, including some within the Republican Party, who have questioned the Trump administration's military operation against Iran, saying many skeptics will ultimately conclude that the move was justified.

Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that opinions about the conflict, now in its fourth day, are likely to shift as events unfold.

"I've been involved in politics for so long that the snapshot of what people think today won't be the same as what they think tomorrow," Grenell said.

The Trump administration launched the operation following escalating tensions with Iran.

Iran's leadership has long been accused by U.S. officials of sponsoring terrorism worldwide and pursuing nuclear capabilities.

The strikes came after months of diplomatic efforts and mounting disputes over Tehran's nuclear activities and regional proxy terror networks.

Grenell said President Donald Trump exhausted diplomatic options before turning to military force.

"Remember, we really tried diplomacy," Grenell said. "We had a great team trying diplomacy as much as possible. But we also understand the lies that this regime put forward."

He pointed to a series of accusations against Tehran during negotiations over its nuclear program, especially during the Obama administration and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

"They lied about the number of centrifuges. And John Kerry believed them," Grenell said. "They lied about the amount of heavy water they were using. We caught them. John Kerry believed them.

"They lied about the enrichment levels. They lied about cooperation at Fordow and Natanz and a whole bunch of other sites."

Grenell said Iran's leadership had repeatedly used deception while supporting proxy groups involved in terrorism.

"This is a regime that constantly relies on others believing them," he said. "They have been lying and supplying all sorts of different proxies with terror and money to spread more terror."

Although some conservatives have expressed concern that military action could lead to a prolonged conflict, Grenell insisted Trump is determined to avoid a drawn-out war.

"President Trump is very clear, this is not going to be a long war," Grenell said. "He's going to decimate the ability for this terror regime to spread terror, and then he's going to make sure that America is safe, and it will be over."

Grenell also predicted that critics would ultimately change their views about the decision to strike.

"All of the critics will see that the regime being gone is a positive thing," he said. "And again, going back to the point, President Trump is not going to do a long, protracted war.

"This is not who he is. And he's learned the lessons of Iraq."

