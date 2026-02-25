Richard Grenell to Newsmax: Trump 'Serious About Diplomacy' With Iran

Richard Grenell, U.S. envoy for special missions, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would prefer a diplomatic resolution when it comes to dealing with Iran.

"He's not trying to recreate exactly what [former President Barack] Obama did because Obama got outmaneuvered by the Iranians," Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And President Trump is extremely clear-eyed. As he said about the threat, this is the world's number one sponsor of terrorism," he said.

"But President Trump also absolutely wants to embrace peace. He's very serious about diplomacy. We've got great diplomats doing diplomacy," Grenell continued.

"We're very serious about diplomacy. But we haven't heard those words, which is the high bar that we need to hear, which is they are going to give up their nuclear weapons."

Grenell said Iran gained access to billions of dollars as a result of deals made by Obama and former President Joe Biden.

"The deals in the past have been terrible. President Trump has a very high bar, but he's extremely serious about diplomacy," he said.

"I trust him. He's asking lots of different people, all sorts of angles and advice," Grenell continued.

"He is very inquisitive about what's happening, and I think we're in very good hands with President Trump."

Grenell said statements from Iran's ruling regime cannot be trusted, regardless of what its leaders say.

"They've lied in the past to [former Secretary of State] John Kerry about the number of centrifuges they have," he said.

"They've lied about the heavy water amounts that they bring in, which is what you need to create this nuclear weapon. So you can't trust them," Grenell continued.

"Remember, there were years ago that the Israelis found this whole locker of information that really proved that the Iranian regime had been lying and the Obama team just completely got snookered," he said.

Grenell said he always believes in diplomacy but Iran is a global threat.

"They funded terrorism. They have the ability financially and the motive to come after our people," he said.

"But for me and for President Trump, his criteria is America. How do you protect America? If America is threatened, then he will act," Grenell continued.

"But I know that President Trump is a man of peace and is trying to find every possible angle for a diplomatic solution," he said.

"It's a very high bar. And if he decides to end diplomacy and do something else, I can tell you he has really worked through every angle, he's tried to make it happen, but he's protecting America, if that's the case."

