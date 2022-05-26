State GOP Group Announces Plan to Bolster Online Fundraising

The Republican State Leadership Committee is launching a new effort with GOP groups in several states aimed at beefing up digital fundraising.

Politico reported the state Republican Victory Fund was formed by the RSLC and some state legislative campaign groups in five states. The RSLC and the GOP groups will split money the victory fund brings in online.

The fund will also share its donor file with state Republican Party organizations, legislative campaign committees and affiliated outside groups in a several states including Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

The effort is part of a plan within the GOP to improve the party's online fundraising for state Republican candidates, which has been dominated by Democrats, Politico reported.

"We must give our allies in the states the tools to fight back against the national liberal money machine, which is why the next frontier for the RSLC is to help Republican caucuses across the country build their own digital fundraising programs," RSLC President Dee Duncan said.

In March, the RSLC had released a target list of state legislative chambers where Republicans hope to maintain control in some locations while flipping Democrat-held statehouses in others.

The list gave its first focus on defending GOP majorities in battleground states, including in Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where Republicans hold the lead by a combined margin of 24 seats.

"Voters are looking for a counterbalance," Duncan said. "I think that's what Republicans on the ballot are going to be this fall. I think there's going to be places that we're able to play in that we haven't in the past, and I think we'll be able to defend our places that we won."