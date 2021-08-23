Glen Greenwald: Left-Wing Media a Proxy for DNC, CIA

Journalist Glen Greenwald, formerly with The Intercept, said left-wing corporate media, which holds in most of its views liberal ideals, carries one exception: They are obsessed with the idea of "militarism and war" because they are dependent on their relationships with agencies such as the CIA and the Pentagon.

"I actually think that one of the things that are going on here is, obviously, the corporate wing of the media, the liberal corporate wing, is liberal, they are attached to the Democratic Party, but with one exception, which is they really do believe constantly in militarism and war, their closest relationships in the media are with the CIA, are with the Pentagon, are within the national security state," Greenwald said, according to RealClearPolitics.

"[The media] is deeply offended when they see 'America greatness' as they perceive it falling and failing, and these kinds of images are ones Americans are not accustomed to seeing, losing to what is essentially a primitive fighting force in the most humiliating manner possible," Greenwald says. "So, I think that it offends their ideology."

Greenwald added, though the DNC is suspected of controlling narratives coming out of left-wing media outlets, Greenwald points out the truth is more akin to an incestuous relationship between the DNC and CIA controlling narratives coming out of left-wing media outlets.

"The two are kind of the same, usually, right?" Greenwald jokes. "Over the past five years, there has been a merger between the Democratic Party and the CIA. If you look at polling, Democrats and Democratic voters revere the CIA, revere the FBI."

"It is Republicans who are skeptical of the deep state, as a result of the Trump years."

Greenwald points out a crucial detail to his argument is Biden's plan to withdraw from Afghanistan "was based on a lie from the beginning. He kept saying that the Afghan National Security Forces were strong enough to withstand the Taliban attack and would hold them off and that it would be almost impossible for the Taliban to take over the whole country. Had he been truthful with the American people that once we withdrew, the Taliban would take over, I think the reaction would've been a lot different."