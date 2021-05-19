Glenn Greenwald to Newsmax TV: 'Disregard' for Truth Reason Faith Lost in News Media

Journalist Glenn Greenwald says it’s easy to see why Americans have lost faith in the news media after a Politico reporter Wednesday falsely attributed a quote to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Olivia Beavers initially tweeted that the USCP expressed “profound disappointment” with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reservations on forming a commission to investigate the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

"We members of the United States Capitol Police write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers’ minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission," the letter read.

She later deleted the tweet in the “interest of ensuring that the correct attribution for the authors of the statement remains live” and said the memo came from members of the UCSP who used official letterhead.

“It Is NOT a formal statement from the USCP as a whole,” she added.

Greenwald said journalists are very poor at asking why the public has lost so much faith and confidence in the media.

“It’s because incidents like this are now extremely common,” he said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“It’s always been true that media outlets get things wrong, and you promptly correct them but when it happens so often through a reckless disregard for the truth people rightly conclude that journalists no longer care about telling them the truth but instead deceiving and propaganda as you know.”

The U.S. Capitol Police in a statement said the letter was not an official statement from the agency and added, “there is no way of confirming it was even authored by USCP personnel.”

Greenwald also called out the media for making light of President Joe Biden joking about running over a reporter who asked about Israel.

Biden made the quip Tuesday from behind the wheel of the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck when a reporter asked if she could ask “a quick question on Israel … since it’s so important?”



“No, you can’t,” Biden replied bluntly. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”

He then insisted he was only teasing.

“If Trump posted a tweet that had an adolescent insult for Chuck Todd or Wolf Blitzer, they would almost like convene a UN war crimes tribunal claiming this was some sort of grave attack on press freedom and here you have Biden making a joke about running them all over as a condition to answering a question and they’re giggling and swooning more intensely then adolescents at a One Direction contest,” said Greenwald. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

