Journalist Glenn Greenwald's Harrowing Home Invasion Story

Reading like a script from a thriller crime drama, journalist Glenn Greenwald shared a true-to-life story about what it was like to have his own home invaded by a group of 5 men at gunpoint.

He was inspired by a similar story he was working on involving an Oakland, California family who were also the victims of a home invasion, where that family was tied up, beaten, and threatened with death, mediaite.com reported.

His story begins at an isolated house on a farm near Rio de Janeiro that his family has been renting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thinking ahead, he had hired an off duty local cop to provide security for him and his family. During the invasion, he was unfortunately in the farmhouse, but luckily his family was in Rio.

Suddenly on March 5 around 9:30 p.m., Greenwald’s dogs signaled something was wrong by loudly and frantically barking. Curious as to what all the fuss was about, Greenwald ventured outside to discover, "three men wearing full black face masks descending on me, all pointing guns at me."

The men then shoved their way into the house as two others held the security guard at bay with guns drawn. The intruders demanded cash; "they did not believe that there wasn’t much in the house, which drove them to a considerable amount of anger," he wrote.

"They repeatedly threatened to shoot the security in the head, repeatedly kicked him so hard that they cracked several of his ribs, ordered me to open my mouth and stuck a gun in it as they demanded to know where the rest of the money was, smashed my phone and tablet against a wall when they could not figure out how to erase the hard-drive, and just generally tried to create a climate of extreme fear," according to Greenwald.

The invaders bound his and the security guard’s arms and legs with cords, and then escaped in the Greenwald’s car after an hour of ransacking the home, Greenwald said.

All they got away with was "a couple hundred dollars, some kitchen appliances, and clothes for ourselves and our kids." Greenwald added.

Greenwald opined that the invaders were not professional criminals rather they were more the desperate kind. Following the invasion, they went on to commit "at least three other armed invasions of stores in the area using the car they stole from us."

Fortuitously, police spotted the car — registered to Greenwald’s husband, a member of Congress in Brazil — on security cameras, and soon uncovered the identity of the criminals.