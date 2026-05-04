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Rudy Giuliani Recovering From Pneumonia, Spokesman Says

Rudy Giuliani Recovering From Pneumonia, Spokesman Says
Rudy Giuliani (AP)

Monday, 04 May 2026 12:05 PM EDT

Former New York ​City ⁠Mayor ​Rudy Giuliani was ⁠recovering from ​pneumonia, his spokesperson said ⁠in an X ⁠post ⁠on ⁠Monday. 

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia and is being monitored as a precautionary measure. On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease," Ted Goodman said in the statement. 

"This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition.

"He is now breathing on his own, with his family and primary medical provider at his side," Goodman added.

"Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter — as he has demonstrated throughout his life — and he is winning this battle.

His family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support. The mayor believes in the power of prayer, and we are feeling that strength today. He remains in critical but stable condition. Please keep the prayers coming,” his statement concluded. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Former New York ​City ⁠Mayor ​Rudy Giuliani was ⁠recovering from ​pneumonia, his spokesperson said ⁠in an X ⁠post ⁠on ⁠Monday. "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia and is being monitored as a precautionary measure. On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward ...
giuliani, pneumonia, recovering
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2026-05-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 12:05 PM
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