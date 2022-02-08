Newt Gingrich: Pelosi Runs a 'Dictatorship'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said she has turned the House of Representatives into a “dictatorship.”

His comments came Monday on the Fox News show, “Jesse Watters Primetime," where he talked about the truckers’ protest in Canada regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

“The truck drivers got sick of it and of course the response, which shocked me, the Canadian government has reacted like a dictatorship and has gone all out to cause as much pain as they can,” he said.

“The government has even said if you provide them gasoline or food, the truck drivers, you could be arrested. I don’t know what law there is that prevents you from providing gasoline and food to truckers, but the local mayor in Ottawa [Jim Watson] decided he was going to crush them.

“You’re seeing this kind of real division everywhere. It’s the Nancy Pelosi effect. She runs a dictatorship. It used to be called the House of Representatives, but it’s really Pelosi’s dictatorship.”

In Canada, the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy has used hundreds of parked trucks to bring Ottawa's business district to a virtual standstill, according to The Associated Press.

Watson, in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the public safety minister, said, “What was initially described as a peaceful protest has now turned into a siege of our downtown area" with 400 to 500 trucks.