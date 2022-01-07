Newt Gingrich Blames Pelosi for Capitol Attack

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says much of the blame for the violent protest at the Capitol rests with current Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Gingrich, on the Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night, said Pelosi should have made arrangements for adequate police protection when Congress convened to certify the results of the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Well, I think she is the person who is the most responsible for what happened," he said. "It was her job to ensure that there was adequate police, and if they didn’t have adequate police it was her job to ensure that the National Guard was there."

He claimed Democrats don’t want Republicans looking too closely into the events of Jan. 6.

"If you’ll notice, the political committee they’ve created is, in fact, only looking at political things," he said. "They’re not looking at the various ringleaders who’ve not been arrested. They’re not looking at a lot of the details about whether or not the FBI was as involved as provocateurs.

"We know, for example, in Michigan that the FBI was deeply involved in creating an entire project to kidnap the governor, and then pretend it was being done by White nationalists, when in fact all the leading figures were FBI activists.

"So there’s reason to question everything about what happened on Jan. 6."

He said he was "deeply offended" by the actions of the protesters at the Capitol.

But he added: "I was also really offended that the current speaker, Pelosi, failed so totally in her job, which was to make sure this didn’t happen."

Meanwhile, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Tuesday that should Pelosi retire this year or lose her speakership by losing the majority in the midterm elections, there will be a ''massive fight'' among party leaders for control.

''I think you're going to see a massive fight within the Democratic conference that they've been needing to have, probably wanting to have, for over 20 years,'' Scalise said.