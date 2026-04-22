Georgia Murder Suspect Found Dead in Jail

The naturalized U.S. citizen charged with killing a Department of Homeland Security employee and two others in Georgia last week was found dead in his jail cell, according to authorities.

Olaolukitan Adon-Abel, 26, was discovered unresponsive Tuesday evening shortly before 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Jail. Detention staff attempted life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play and that an internal review has been launched to determine the circumstances of his death, the New York Post reported.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the official cause of Adon-Abel's death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Officials emphasized that standard protocol is being followed in reviewing in-custody deaths.

Adon-Abel had been accused of carrying out a violent, multi-location crime spree that left three people dead, including DHS employee Lauren Bullis, 40.

The case drew national attention not only for the brutality of the attacks but also because the suspect was a naturalized citizen with a prior criminal record.

According to authorities, the rampage began shortly after 1 a.m. when Prianna Weathers, 31, was fatally shot outside a Checkers restaurant in DeKalb County.

Roughly an hour later, Adon-Abel allegedly drove to a shopping plaza in nearby Brookhaven and shot Tony Mathews, 49, who was sleeping outside a Kroger grocery store.

Hours later, Bullis was attacked while walking her dog in a residential neighborhood. Investigators say she was both shot and stabbed in what officials described as a random and particularly brutal assault.

Police said Adon-Abel used a firearm obtained through a homeless intermediary before carrying out the killings across multiple locations.

No clear motive has been publicly identified, and authorities have said the victims appeared to have been targeted at random.

The suspect, originally from the United Kingdom, became a naturalized U.S. citizen while serving in the Navy in 2022 under then-President Joe Biden.

Federal officials have since pointed to his extensive criminal history, which included convictions for sexual battery, assault, obstruction, and other offenses.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin took to X to condemn the killings as "pure evil," saying the violence "devastated our department" and renewed concerns about how individuals with criminal backgrounds are vetted in the immigration and naturalization process.

The case has also intensified broader debates over public safety and immigration policy, particularly regarding whether stricter screening measures should be in place for individuals seeking citizenship.

As investigators continue to examine both the killings and the suspect's death, the focus in the community remains on the victims.

Vigils have been held to honor those lost, including Bullis, whose death has deeply affected colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said more details could be released as the internal investigation progresses, but for now, questions remain surrounding both the suspect's violent actions and his sudden death behind bars.