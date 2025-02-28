Georgia Panel Wants to Investigate Stacey Abrams, Nonprofit

A Georgia state Senate committee wants to investigate former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and a voter registration nonprofit to which she is tied.

Republicans in the Senate say Senate Resolution 292 will look into recent ethics findings that voter participation group New Georgia Project improperly coordinated with Abrams' 2018 campaign for governor.

The panel also wants to probe claims by new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin that $2 billion was distributed at the tail end of the Biden administration to a coalition of groups trying to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, including Power Forward Communities. Abrams worked with Power Forward until the end of last year.

The New Georgia Project admitted to 16 campaign finance violations in January and agreed to pay a $300,000 fine. The group, which was founded to register more Black, Hispanic, Asian, and young voters was found to have raised $4.2 million in dark money and $3.2 million on campaign activities, dating back to 2018, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Abrams, a Democrat, said in a statement that the GOP-led investigation is purely personal.

"Georgia Republicans are so terrified of the power of the people they're lashing out with unfounded attacks and baseless investigations that waste taxpayer dollars," Abrams said.

"Working across the state, I registered and turned out thousands of Georgians. I proudly led work to lower energy prices in the poorest region of the state."