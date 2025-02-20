DOGE Finds EPA Awarded $2B to NGO Connected to Stacy Abrams

The Biden administration gave $2 billion to a climate group connected to former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, the Environmental Protection Agency found.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday morning said he discovered that the agency paid more than $2 billion to non-governmental organizations in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I haven't had a chance to talk about this one publicly because I just read this about an hour ago," Zeldin told Andrew Wilkow, host of "The Wilkow Majority" on SiriusXM's Patriot Channel.

The Washington Free Beacon then reported the advisory Department of Government Efficiency discovered $2 billion in taxpayer funds were set aside for Power Forward Communities.

The Biden administration's EPA awarded PFC the grant in April 2024 as part of the agency's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program, which at the time doled out eight grants totaling $20 billion.

On Feb. 13, Zeldin announced his staff and DOGE officials discovered that the Biden administration stashed that same $20 billion at an outside financial institution before leaving office, limiting the federal government's oversight of the program, the Free Beacon reported.

PFC was awarded the grant despite being founded in late 2023 and had reported just $100 in total revenue during its first three months in operation, according to its latest tax filings.

"Thrilled to be part of @rewiringamerica and the Power Forward Communities coalition. This is how we expand access to clean energy — by prioritizing housing, equity and resilience," Abrams wrote on X in October 2023.

The discovery of $20 billion appears to support GOP concerns that the Biden administration promoted NGOs designed to receive federal funding under programs such as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was created by Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"I made a commitment to members of Congress and to the American people to be a good steward of tax dollars and I’ve wasted no time in keeping my word," Zeldin told the Free Beacon. "When we learned about the Biden administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency, we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this."

"As we continue to learn more about where some of this money went, it is even more apparent how far-reaching and widely accepted this waste and abuse has been," Zeldin added. "It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue."