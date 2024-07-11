Stacey Abrams 'Committed' to Biden's Reelection

Stacy Abrams, a two-time failure as a Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate, had a message Thursday for a floundering President Joe Biden: You've got a friend in me.

As Democrat lawmakers, high-profile donors and liberal media outlets abandon Biden following his disastrous debate performance last month against former President Donald Trump, Abrams wasn't toying around when she said "I'm not concerned, I'm committed" to getting Biden reelected, Bloomberg reported.

"He is our president, he is our nominee, and he will be our president again if we do the work to make it so," Abrams said at the Bloomberg Green Festival in Seattle. "Let's be clear, we would not have the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act], we would not have the billions of dollars that are being poured into communities of color ... but for President Joe Biden. We know absolutely that these dollars will be transformative."

Abrams was credited with being instrumental in Biden's narrow victory in 2020 over Trump in Georgia by building a network of more than 800,000 new voter registrations, Bloomberg reported.

In a column Wednesday for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams wrote, "The wishful benefits of a contested convention or a late-stage exit are vastly outweighed by the potential harm."

"President Joe Biden has the integrity, moral character and record needed to beat Donald Trump in November," she wrote. "Our path to victory lies in standing by Biden and understanding the high stakes of this election."

She told the crowd in Seattle "we have a lot of work to do" over the next three months to get Biden reelected, including explaining to Americans the benefits of his administration's climate and economic policies. She said most families make decisions about how to power their homes "at the kitchen table."

"We've got to take the conversation out of 'what is happening in Washington' and take it back to 'what is happening in my life,' " she said.