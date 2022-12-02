Ga. Senate Runoff: Biden Condemns Walker, Praises 'Honorable' Warnock

President Joe Biden took a thinly veiled shot at the character of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday, while standing more than 1,000 miles from the Peach State.

When visiting the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Boston, Biden said the Georgia Senate runoff election — pitting the Republican Walker against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat — had only one "honorable" guy running for office.

"[Tuesday's runoff election] is not a referendum," said Biden. "This is a choice: a choice between two men. One doesn't deserve to be in the United States Senate, based on his veracity and what he said and what he hadn't said."

And "the other man is really truly decent, honorable guy," said Biden, presumably speaking of Warnock with that last statement.

As a result of the midterm elections, the Democrats (50 seats) have clinched the Senate majority over the Republicans (49 seats), due to Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to break all potential ties.

But a Walker victory on Tuesday would turn the Democrats' majority into a razor-thin advantage, something that cannot be overlooked — especially with two moderate Democrats (Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona) possessing a lot of power in the Senate.

A Walker win would also impede the Senate Democrats' hopes of breaking the filibuster on prominent pieces of legislation, in which 60 votes would be required for passage.

On election night, neither Walker nor Warnock collected more than 50% of the total ballot count, due to Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver commandeering 2% of the Georgia Senate vote.

But with Oliver out of the picture, Tuesday's race becomes a winner-take-all race.

Last week, the state of Georgia reportedly broke single-day records for early voting, which seemingly favors the Democrats. However, early voting took place in the 27 counties which typically lean left during elections.

So, in that vein, the early-voting numbers could be misleading.

"We're a diverse party ... but we still have all stuck together on a major, major issues. And one of the things that we need, we need that 51st vote," said Biden.

In previous interviews with Newsmax, Walker acknowledged the "big contrast" between him and Warnock.

For starters, Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner in college football (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled) and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia — believes that biological men have no place in girls' or women's sports.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," Walker said.

In a recent Forbes tracking poll, Warnock and Walker were locked in a virtual tie.