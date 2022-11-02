Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Georgia Voters 'Trust Me' to Win

The Democratic Party has spent countless monies trying to paint Georgia Senate challenger Herschel Walker as a character risk for public office, but that strategy apparently isn't resonating with voters — some of whom have interacted with Walker over the past 40-plus years.

"I've been very transparent my whole life, and the people of Georgia trust me," Walker told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"And they should trust me, because [the people of Georgia] know that I'll always fight for them," added Walker.

When Walker won the Republican Senate primary this summer, he likely wasn't viewed as a serious contender to upend Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a general election.

However, recently, Walker has surged ahead of Warnock in the majority of Georgia polls — a lead that's seemingly collecting more steam, just six days before the midterms.

From a platform perspective, Walker has repeatedly pointed to the "big contrast" between him and Warnock.

For starters, Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner in college football (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia — believes that biological men have no place in girls' or women's sports.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," Walker recently said on Newsmax.

In his post-athletic career, Walker notes he's been busy running companies, serving on executive boards and discussing life issues with everyday Georgians.

Regarding the various media attacks, Walker said Democrats want to "bring everything up, except for the truth. ... I've been transparent. They haven't."

The Walker vs. Warnock battle has garnered the marquee billing. However, there's a chance that Georgia's third-party candidate — Libertarian hopeful Chase Oliver — could affect the Senate general election, potentially forcing a runoff election, if neither Walker nor Warnock collect 50% of the vote.

But Walker's not worried about a runoff scenario.

"We're planning on winning this election. We've got people right now ... and they're behind us," said Walker, while adding that "we're looking to win this outright."

Walker has been carrying a heavy heart during this final campaign week, following the death of his former coach at Georgia, Vince Dooley, who passed away last Friday.

Leading up to the midterms, the Republicans regularly aired an ad starring Coach Dooley, speaking on Walker's behalf.

But after Dooley's passing, Walker initially sought to take the advertisement down — out of respect for his lifelong mentor.

That is, until Dooley's wife (Barbara) called an audible.

Walker recalls of Barbara saying, "'No, no, no. You have to keep running that ad. [Coach Dooley] wanted you to win.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!