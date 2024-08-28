Georgia Gov. Kemp to Appear at Trump Fundraiser

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., reportedly will headline a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in Atlanta on Thursday.

Kemp and his wife, Marty, will join former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the event, which is taking the form of a cocktail party, ABC News reported.

Pompeo originally was the fundraiser's headliner before Kemp and his wife were added as co-headliners. The governor had been encouraged to appear by his supporters who plan to attend.

Kemp had a "very supportive tone" of Trump and "getting support to those key states" at a recent Republican Governors Association meeting in Aspen, Colorado, according to multiple governors.

"There is a lot of excitement in Georgia knowing that President Trump and Gov. Kemp have agreed to work together as they have in the past to achieve victories that are important for the future of the country and the future of Georgians," a source told ABC News.

Georgia is considered a vital swing state for Trump if he's to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.

Trump and Kemp appear to be repairing their relationship, which had been acrimonious since the 2020 election.

"There was a three-week period where there was a lot of nervousness among the ranks ... Whether the damage has already been done, at least we've stopped the bleeding," a Georgia-based GOP strategist said about the Trump-Kemp relationship, The Hill reported. "There definitely was a concern there. It reminded a lot of people what happened in 2020."

On Thursday, Trump thanked Kemp "for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country."

"I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's post followed a TV interview in which Kemp said he's working to support efforts to elect Republicans this fall, including the former president.

Previously, Trump had criticized Kemp and his family for the governor's refusal to support the former president's efforts in challenging the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The Atlanta fundraiser will be hosted and co-hosted by former Trump State Department official Ulrich Brechbuhl, former Ambs. Duke Buchan and Ed McMullen and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, ABC News reported.