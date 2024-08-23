Trump Mending Fences With Georgia Gov. Kemp

Former President Donald Trump appears to be mending the fences with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, now saying he's looking forward to working with the Republican governor with whom he has been feuding since the 2020 election.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Thursday night, thanked Kemp for all his "help and support in Georgia where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country."

Trump added that he looks "forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump posted his comment less than 10 minutes after the governor appeared on Fox News, saying that he is working to support efforts to elect Republicans this fall, including the former president, Politico reported.

"We have to win from the top of the ticket down," Kemp said. "I have been saying consistently, for a long time, we cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and I think Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are going to be even worse."

Trump has been signaling an end to his feud with Kemp, telling reporters two weeks ago that he "would love to see" their relationship be repaired.

However, earlier this month, Trump was still on the attack against the governor, slamming him during a rally in Atlanta.

"He's a bad guy. He's a disloyal guy," Trump said during the rally. "And he's a very average governor. Little Brian, little Brian Kemp. Bad guy."

Polls have tightened in Georgia between Trump and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, and some of the state's Republicans have said they are concerned about Republican turnout in the state.

The feud between Trump and Kemp began after the 2020 race when the governor resisted Trump's attempts to challenge the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Kemp told Fox News on Thursday that he expects this year's election to be "secure, accessible, and fair" and pointed out the passage of the Election Integrity Act in 2021, overhauling the state's election laws.

Later Thursday, Trump spoke with Fox News' Bret Baier, who asked him if he was making a specific effort to "make up" with Kemp.

"Well, I just saw Brian … a very good man," said Trump. "He was interviewed by Sean Hannity, and he was very nice. He said he wants Trump to win, and he's going to work with me 100%, and I think we will have a very good relationship with Brian Kemp."

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate, said Thursday he spoke with Kemp earlier in the day and is convinced that the governor "wants us to win because he believes the policies of Kamala Harris are disastrous for this country."

Kemp and Trump have had "some disagreements," Vance told reporters. "I am 100%, guarantee you, that Brian Kemp is behind this ticket."

Kemp, earlier this year, refused to endorse Trump during the GOP primary, confirming that he would support the party's ticket this fall no matter which nominee was chosen.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is spending more than $20 million on advertising in Georgia, and MAGA Inc., the pro-Trump super PAC, has included Georgia in its $100 million battleground states advertising buy.