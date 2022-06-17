×
Tags: frank luntz | inflation | economy | cnbc

Frank Luntz: 'Absolute Explosion on Inflation' in Under Two Weeks

Frank Luntz
Pollster Frank Luntz, CEO, FIL, Inc. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 June 2022 02:25 PM

Republican pollster Frank Luntz told CNBC on Friday that the U.S. is closing in on even more anger over higher inflation despite recent interest-rate increases.

"We are 13 days away from an absolute explosion on inflation," Luntz said.

"The tragedy is that we've tried to explain this to the Biden administration, because they're the ones that need to know, and they've refused the presentation," he added.

Luntz went on to say, "everyone's going to be filling up their car 13 days from now, and they can't put $40 or $50 in their tank — they actually have to fill it up. And that's when the explosion hits."

He said, "They have to fill their shopping carts for the barbecues and the cookouts. Thirteen days from now, the American people are going to come face-to-face with these higher prices and face-to-face with the fact that they can't afford it."

Luntz said that the country’s economy hasn’t reached these lows since 2009.

"Now with inflation, no matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter how much you make, you're impacted by it. And that impact will be felt shortly," he said. "Inflation touches everyone everywhere."

Luntz also said that unless Biden "gets this inflation under control, where people are not exasperated and are not furious ... this is going to affect the midterms."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
