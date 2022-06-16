Survey: 91 Percent of Voters Concerned About Inflation Before Midterms

Inflation has become the top concern among U.S. voters heading into the November midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Thursday.

The Rasmussen survey polled Americans on a variety of issues, and ''inflation'' headlined the list at 91% — an increase of nearly 4 percentage points from last month.

Newsmax previously reported the U.S. economy's inflation rate rose by 8.6% for May, representing this country's highest monthly increase in 41 years.

And citing a Breitbart News report, the U.S. has now posted 12 consecutive months of inflation hovering above 5%.

''Excluding food and energy, prices were up 6 percent compared with a year ago, more than the 5.9 percent anticipated. On the month, prices rose 0.6 percent, matching last month's gain and beating the expectation for a slowdown to 0.5 percent,'' Breitbart wrote.

For the Rasmussen survey, 91% of respondents were ''concerned'' about inflation, and 69% of that subgroup were ''very concerned'' about this issue.

Across party lines, the group of inflation-minded concerned citizens covered 97% of Republicans, 90% of Democrats and 88% of those who identify as ''independent'' voters.

After inflation, the economy collected the second-highest tally of concerns, at 89%. Among this group, 69% rated their economic worries as ''very concerned.''

Violent crime (88% concern rate), guaranteeing integrity with elections (75%), illegal immigration (66%) and climate change (64%) rounded out the top six listing of voter concerns.

The survey was conducted June 14-15 and addressed 1,000 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Right now, the Democrats control the House and Senate chambers, along with the executive branch in the White House under President Joe Biden.

But things could dramatically change come November.

For the midterm elections, the Republicans need a net positive of five seats to claim the majority in the House chamber, and just one more seat to control the Senate.