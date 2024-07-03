Florida Dem Megadonor Blasts Biden's Debate Prep Team

A major Democrat donor expressed frustration with how President Joe Biden's team prepared the chief executive for his debate against former President Donald Trump.

Attorney John Morgan, from the personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, lashed out at the people who helped Biden get ready for Thursday night's debate.

"Debate prep includes a walk thru in the studio BEFORE the debate. Making sure lighting & make up are good for TV. He looked like a ghost. Guess they forgot the Nixon Kennedy debate lessons. The forum was a gift for Trump. [Trump campaign adviser] Susie Wiles checkmated Anita Dunce [Dunn]," Morgan posted Tuesday morning on X.

"Meanwhile too many sycophants were hanging out at Camp David adding their two cents for 6 LONG days.' Anita needs to go. Bidenomics is her brainchild too," Morgan posted. "We need a coaching change. I agree with the Biden family. The whole debate was botched from beginning to end."

Morgan told Politico that he blamed Biden's disastrous performance on longtime Biden aides Anita Dunn, senior communications adviser; Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer; and Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff.

The attorney said Biden being secluded at Camp David for days of debate prep resulted in tiring out the president by "cramming him full of information" and causing his voice to become hoarse.

A former state finance chair for former President Bill Clinton, Morgan told Politico he became more upset the next day after seeing a "tan and fit" Biden during a North Carolina campaign speech.

Morgan added that CNN's no-audience and sometimes muted-mics debate format helped Trump.

"We all saw what we saw," Morgan said, Politico reported. "It cannot be unseen, and I'm not gonna lie about that. But then I saw him the next day and it was totally different."

Some elected Democrats loyal to Biden raised fresh questions Tuesday about his 2024 reelection bid, with one calling for him to step aside, a shift after many defended him in the wake of his shaky debate performance.

There are 25 Democrat members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside, according to one House Democrat aide.

Biden will meet with Democrat governors from across the country on Wednesday to address concerns about his poor debate performance after a group of state leaders held a virtual conference expressing their concerns.

Reuters contributed to this story.