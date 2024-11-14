Fla. AG Takes FEMA to Court for Civil Rights Violations

Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking a U.S. District Court to declare that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) violated state residents’ civil rights when it instructed relief workers to avoid homes with signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump and to award punitive damages.

Moody on Thursday announced she had filed a motion that also requests a jury trial to determine whether FEMA took unlawful actions in response to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"According to whistleblowers, 'at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags' in Lake Placid, Florida 'were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance,'" said Moody’s court filing in U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida, Fort Pierce Division.

Moody's filing names FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and former FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington as defendants.

FEMA last week confirmed that Washington directed disaster relief workers in Florida to "avoid homes" with signs endorsing Trump for president.

Washington, who was dismissed last week, told YouTube podcaster Roland Martin that her directive was not an "isolated" incident and that she has been hung out to dry. She added that she had been following a widespread FEMA policy of avoiding "politically hostile" homes.

"Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal – caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump," Moody said in a statement.

"I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation."

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he supported Moody’s actions and instructed state agencies "to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable."

"While FEMA fired Washington and called the behavior 'reprehensible,' Washington insists that the agency is using her as a 'scapegoat,' and stated that similar conduct occurred in North Carolina and throughout other areas affected by Helene and Milton," DeSantis said. "The complaint states: 'While the facts will continue to come out over the weeks and months, it is already clear that Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens.'"