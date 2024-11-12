Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: Not Waiting for Feds to Act on FEMA Bias

Florida is not holding its breath when it comes to the Biden administration handling the Federal Emergency Management Agency's alleged bias against supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Tuesday.

In a "best practices" memo to staff, a FEMA supervisor directed disaster relief workers in Florida to "avoid homes advertising Trump" in the wake of Hurricane Milton. At least 20 homes displaying Trump signs were skipped over in October and November as a result of the guidance.

"We're certainly not sitting back and waiting for the federal government to do its own investigation, because we've seen how that goes when federal agencies have told us one thing, a million times, and as we dig in, especially here in Florida," Moody told Tuesday's "National Report," saying that "we find out the exact opposite is happening.

"We can rattle off the federal agencies where the public trust has just been decimated as a result of Biden and Harris and their policies. I mean, look at what we dealt with Secret Service, FBI, DHS [Department of Homeland Security]. I mean, how many times did [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas tell us the border is secure, the border is secure, the border is secure?

"Come to find out, we have millions and millions of people now in our country, and many of them are proven criminals. So, we're not going to leave it up to the federal government to do their own investigation."

Moody added, "this past weekend, Florida has already begun digging into this."

"We want to make sure that our emergency agency is looking into these details to make sure we have all of the information we're seeking, not only information from FEMA, but making sure if there are those within Florida who feel that they were overlooked or discriminated against because of their political views, that we have an understanding of that and that information," she continued, "because, look, this is what folks have been saying all along — that this administration wasn't here to serve everyone, only a few.

"And so, as we dig in, I think we're going to find that this, in fact, did happen. We're already seeing it in some of the reports and the databases, and we'll follow up accordingly."

When asked how confident she is that FEMA has changed course and fired the supervisor who gave the order to skip Trump supporters' homes, Moody said her feelings on the matter are not what is important.

"It doesn't matter if I'm confident; what matters is if the people of the United States of America are confident," she said. "More and more we're seeing these agencies under Biden and Harris say, There's nothing to see here; there's nothing to see here; of course that doesn't happen: We're following our mission.

"And time and time again, we've seen them off mission. And so I think the American people have lost a sense of trust in their institutions," Moody concluded. "That cannot be in the United States of America and that's what we're here to drill down on."

