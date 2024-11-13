Rep. Luna Calls on New York Times to Retract FEMA Report

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., called on The New York Times to retract its reporting that stated President-elect Donald Trump made "false claims" about the Federal Emergency Management Agency neglecting specific areas impacted by Hurricane Helene because of politics.

At least one FEMA employee reportedly told staffers to skip any home with a Trump sign.

"I mean, it's infuriating," Luna told Fox News on Tuesday, according to Breitbart. "We were hearing reports out of North Carolina that people were also being denied, and I think that that's when I started kind of picking my head up and kind of listening to some of those claims. Because again, you know, after the hurricane hit, both Helene and Milton here [in Florida], Biden [called] down and assured that we would have all the assistance that we needed.

"But now you're finding that this was not just an isolated thing. I mean, this woman went as far as directing, in person, some of these people that were doing the claims to just ignore them, and that's simply unacceptable.

"I don't think that it was a conspiracy theory. We know that President Trump was right, but I do think that outlets like The New York Times should retract their accusations, saying that that was misinformation because clearly, we're correct. And clearly, this is just more evidence that this administration, instead of focusing on people and Americans are uniting the country, they're just further dividing us."