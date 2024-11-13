WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anna paulina luna | fema | ny times | donald trump

Rep. Luna Calls on New York Times to Retract FEMA Report

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:58 PM EST

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., called on The New York Times to retract its reporting that stated President-elect Donald Trump made "false claims" about the Federal Emergency Management Agency neglecting specific areas impacted by Hurricane Helene because of politics.

At least one FEMA employee reportedly told staffers to skip any home with a Trump sign.

"I mean, it's infuriating," Luna told Fox News on Tuesday, according to Breitbart. "We were hearing reports out of North Carolina that people were also being denied, and I think that that's when I started kind of picking my head up and kind of listening to some of those claims. Because again, you know, after the hurricane hit, both Helene and Milton here [in Florida], Biden [called] down and assured that we would have all the assistance that we needed.

"But now you're finding that this was not just an isolated thing. I mean, this woman went as far as directing, in person, some of these people that were doing the claims to just ignore them, and that's simply unacceptable.

"I don't think that it was a conspiracy theory. We know that President Trump was right, but I do think that outlets like The New York Times should retract their accusations, saying that that was misinformation because clearly, we're correct. And clearly, this is just more evidence that this administration, instead of focusing on people and Americans are uniting the country, they're just further dividing us."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., called on the New York Times to retract its reporting that stated President-elect Donald Trump made "false claims" about the Federal Emergency Management Agency neglecting specific areas impacted by Hurricane Helene because of politics.
anna paulina luna, fema, ny times, donald trump
242
2024-58-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved