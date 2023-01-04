Supreme Court Asked to Intervene in N.Y. Gun-Law Battle

New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested the Supreme Court to permit the state's new law, which restricts concealed firearms, to remain in place while the legal battle unfolds.

James' request came after an attorney for a firearm owner opposed the new state law and asked justices to step in last month. The dispute marked the first time the high court has needed to consider a Second Amendment-related case on emergency since a June 23 opinion that struck down New York's previous concealed carry regime and expanded Second Amendment rights across the nation.

"This Court is unlikely to grant review because this case's interlocutory posture renders the resolution of any Second Amendment question premature. This Court's ordinary practice is to deny interlocutory review even when a case presents a significant statutory or constitutional question," read the filing from James, a Democrat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" (CCIA) was signed in July after a 6-3 opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas struck down a 108-year-old law limiting who can obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The CCIA created new conditions for people seeking concealed carry permits, including background checks for private firearm sales and bans on guns in "sensitive locations" such as parks, hospitals, and mass transit hubs. It also requires license applicants to exhibit a "good moral character" and provide officials with a list of social media accounts for inspection.

A district court blocked most of the CCIA. However, a federal appeals court put the decision on hold, allowing the state to continue to enforce it while going through the appeal.

Another group of firearms dealers joined the firearm owner, requesting the Supreme Court to rule against New York's latest crackdown on Second Amendment rights.

"The Second Amendment is the new civil right kid on the block," Paloma Capanna, a lawyer representing the firearm dealers, wrote in their application. "The Second Amendment is the modern civil rights movement. An attack on any one civil right and through such unacceptable methods must be called out, if all are to endure — no matter one's own 'political preferences' or 'whether society finds the idea itself offensive of disagreeable.'"

The justices are not considering the case's merits, only whether to lift the appeals court order pending appeal.

James said the district court's opinion was "riddled with errors" and encouraged justices to stay out, noting the appeals courts had expedited consideration of the new law and that "further percolation of the relevant issues in the lower court is needed to inform" the high court's review.

The firearms owners are now asking Justice Sonia Sotomayor to block laws directed at firearms and ammunition distributors and are also requesting blocks on regulations such as concealed-carry permit training, new semiautomatic rifle licenses and new ammunition background checks.

"Hochul ordered by 'Proclamation' the legislature return for extraordinary session, and pushed them, literally into the dark of night, to pass NY S.51001, so that she could, in the light of the next day, perform for the media," Capanna wrote.

Capanna said Hochul attacked the Supreme Court's authority and asserted "legal superiority as state governor over the authority of this federal Court, and vowing revenge for this Court's decisions of June 23, 2022, in NYSRPA v. Bruen."