×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | attorney general | ken paxton | gun reform | second amendment | sanctuary state

Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: We'll Fight Any Gun Law That Violates Second Amendment

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 07:54 PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vehemently disagrees with President Joe Biden's assertion last week that the "Second Amendment is not absolute."

From Paxton's perspective, the Second Amendment language of, "A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed" has an easy and airtight interpretation.

As in, responsible American citizens will always have the right to protect themselves, their loved ones, their property, and their free will, when confronted by personal aggressors or acts of government tyranny.

And, right now, that freedom is apparently being challenged by a horde of Democratic Party officials, who could be using the Uvalde, Texas, shooting as the impetus for enacting sweeping gun reform in the United States, Paxton told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Whatever law [the Democrats] are trying to pass, if it violates the Second Amendment, we're going to fight them," Paxton told host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday.

"I don't care who it is," Paxton continued, "they have no right to take guns away from law-abiding U.S. citizens, or restrict their use. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent [with the Constitution]. They were trying to prevent the government from having an advantage by having weapons the citizens didn't have.

"The citizens were guaranteed that right, and we're going to fight for it."

That "fight" has already been launched, in principle.

Last June, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signed a series of gun-related laws. At the forefront, House Bill 2622 "makes Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary by protecting Texans from new federal gun-control regulations."

In other words, Texas could be immune from any nationalized gun laws, with no exceptions.

Protecting Second Amendment-related freedoms has been a relentless undertaking for Paxton over the past 12 months.

Last September, Paxton and Texas joined a multistate coalition that filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from re-interpreting federal statutes in order to declare that owning or using a "bump stock" turns a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun.

In January, Paxton and Texas joined a separate multistate coalition at the Supreme Court level, and opposed Maryland's "unconstitutional ban on certain firearms, including any semi-automatic centerfire rifle with a detachable magazine that has at least two of a folding stock, a grenade, flare launcher, or a flash suppressor."

And a month later, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the ATF, seeking to stop the enforcement of federal regulations regarding firearm suppressors made in Texas.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vehemently disagrees with President Joe Biden's assertion last week that the "Second Amendment is not absolute."
texas, attorney general, ken paxton, gun reform, second amendment, sanctuary state
479
2022-54-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 07:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved