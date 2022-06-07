Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: We'll Fight Any Gun Law That Violates Second Amendment

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vehemently disagrees with President Joe Biden's assertion last week that the "Second Amendment is not absolute."

From Paxton's perspective, the Second Amendment language of, "A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed" has an easy and airtight interpretation.

As in, responsible American citizens will always have the right to protect themselves, their loved ones, their property, and their free will, when confronted by personal aggressors or acts of government tyranny.

And, right now, that freedom is apparently being challenged by a horde of Democratic Party officials, who could be using the Uvalde, Texas, shooting as the impetus for enacting sweeping gun reform in the United States, Paxton told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Whatever law [the Democrats] are trying to pass, if it violates the Second Amendment, we're going to fight them," Paxton told host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday.

"I don't care who it is," Paxton continued, "they have no right to take guns away from law-abiding U.S. citizens, or restrict their use. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent [with the Constitution]. They were trying to prevent the government from having an advantage by having weapons the citizens didn't have.

"The citizens were guaranteed that right, and we're going to fight for it."

That "fight" has already been launched, in principle.

Last June, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signed a series of gun-related laws. At the forefront, House Bill 2622 "makes Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary by protecting Texans from new federal gun-control regulations."

In other words, Texas could be immune from any nationalized gun laws, with no exceptions.

Protecting Second Amendment-related freedoms has been a relentless undertaking for Paxton over the past 12 months.

Last September, Paxton and Texas joined a multistate coalition that filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from re-interpreting federal statutes in order to declare that owning or using a "bump stock" turns a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun.

In January, Paxton and Texas joined a separate multistate coalition at the Supreme Court level, and opposed Maryland's "unconstitutional ban on certain firearms, including any semi-automatic centerfire rifle with a detachable magazine that has at least two of a folding stock, a grenade, flare launcher, or a flash suppressor."

And a month later, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the ATF, seeking to stop the enforcement of federal regulations regarding firearm suppressors made in Texas.

