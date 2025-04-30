FEC to Lose Quorum Following Dickerson Resignation

The Federal Election Commission has been hampered in its ability to enact new policies following the resignation of Commissioner Allen Dickerson who stepped down on Wednesday.

The agency responsible for enforcing campaign finance laws has now dropped below the necessary members for a quorum with the departure of Dickerson.

The FEC has six members with no more than three from each political party to ensure a bipartisan commission. Yet four members are necessary for a quorum to vote on cases and make decisions on campaign finance violations. Dickerson’s absence now brings the number of current members down to three.

"Today makes the departure of a colleague whose impact on this commission and on the broader landscape of campaign finance law will be felt for years to come.

"Commissioner Allen Dickerson is concluding his service here at the FEC. While we wish him the very best, his absence will most certainly be felt.

"Allen has without question one of the finest campaign finance minds. He brought to this commission not only a deep understanding of the law, but also a unique clarity of thought. Clarity that has shaped policy, guided our deliberation, and strengthened our role as stewards of a very precarious mission," said FEC Vice Chair James E. Trainor III.

Dickerson was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2020 with his term expiring on April 30. Another Trump appointee, Sean Cooksey, resigned from his position in January with the assumption the president would have nominated replacements prior to the expiring terms.

In February, Trump dismissed Democrat Chair Ellen Weintraub with a matter-of-fact letter saying, "You are hereby removed as a Member of the Federal Election Commission."

Issue One, a nonprofit political reform group, lamented the latest departure saying the U.S. urgently needs a functioning, bipartisan election commission during such a divided time.

"Without a quorum, the FEC is a watchdog without a bark or bite," Issue One Senior Research Director Michael Beckel said in a release. "Losing its quorum defangs the FEC at a time when the robust scrutiny of money in politics is needed more than ever."

Dickerson was emotional during his final remarks and told his colleagues he was proud of what the commission had accomplished during his tenure.

"It’s difficult to remember the commission we inherited in 2020. Years of entrenchment and recrimination had badly hobbled this organization," he said.