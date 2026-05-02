Mace, Boebert, Luna Force Reckoning on Capitol Hill

Three House Republican women, all aligned with President Donald Trump, say they have built an informal caucus aimed at forcing colleagues accused of sexual misconduct out of Congress, and they are not done.

Their mantra is now simple and woke: if you're accused, you're guilty — and should be removed from congress.

Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told The New York Times their pressure campaign helped drive two members to resign last month and that Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is next.

The trio, who have begun calling themselves the "three musketeers," coordinated with Democrats on resolutions to expel former Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Both resigned on April 13 and 14, 2026, ahead of expected expulsion votes.

Gonzales had admitted to an affair with a staff member, conduct barred by House ethics rules. The staff member later died by suicide.

Swalwell, accused by multiple women of sexual assault and harassment, denies the allegations.

The lawmakers said the back-to-back resignations created the first significant moment of accountability since the MeToo-era rule changes Congress adopted in 2018.

"If you make an example of people, others are less inclined to behave that way," Luna told the Times.

Mace added, "There are still members that need to be expelled. We want them scared."

Their next target is Mills, who has been under House Ethics Committee investigation since November 2025 over allegations including sexual misconduct, dating violence, campaign finance violations, and stolen valor.

A Florida circuit court issued a final injunction for protection against dating violence against him in October 2025 after a former girlfriend accused him of threatening to release intimate images.

Mills has denied wrongdoing. Mace introduced a resolution to expel him on April 20.

Mace told the Times she is in talks with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., about stripping Mills of his committee assignments.

A Johnson spokesman told the Times the speaker is waiting for the ethics panel to finish its work before taking punitive action.

The three women said they did not yet have the votes to force Mills out.

The campaign sits uneasily alongside the women's continued defense of Trump, who was found liable in 2023 for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

All three dismissed the allegations against him.

Earlier, Mace, Boebert, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., signed the discharge petition that forced the November 2025 House vote on releasing Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, defying a Trump administration pressure campaign.

Luna has separately referred allegations against Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., to the Senate Ethics Committee.

Gallego, who has denied wrongdoing, proactively met with committee staff.

His office called Luna's claims "right-wing conspiracy theories."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., confirmed his office referred the matter to the panel.

Mace is running for governor of South Carolina in the June 9 Republican primary.