FEC Filings: Elon Musk Spent Over $250M Helping Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk spent more than a quarter-billion dollars of his wealth in the final months of the presidential election to help President-elect Donald Trump return to the White House, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Much of the money went into groups allied with Trump, including $20 million toward a super PAC named after late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that sought to soften Trump's positions against abortion, reports The New York Times.

The bulk of Musk's donations, though, went to America PAC, which he created with the backing of several prominent tech businessmen. In the final weeks of the presidential race, Musk issued three checks, for $25 million each, toward the PAC.

He also spent $40.5 million on checks to swing state voters who signed the group's conservative-leaning petition.

Overall, Musk gave his America PAC $239 million in cash and in-kind contributions during the 2024 presidential race. Even after the election was over, Musk was still donating toward his super PAC, giving it $4 million on Nov. 12, one week after the election was over.

He says he will keep the super PAC active while using it to support Trump's agenda and target progressive prosecutors.

Musk, along with Ohio billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, have been tagged to head Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The two met with GOP lawmakers Thursday on Capitol Hill to discuss some of their plans for cutting government spending and streamlining the national bureaucracy.

Musk's total spending on the election is not yet known, reports The Times. His donations include $12 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and the Sentinel Action Fund, two groups working to elect Republican senators.

A trust belonging to Musk, meanwhile, showed he was the sole funder of the RBG PAC, which hadn't disclosed its donors before a filing late Thursday.

The group pulled in $20.5 million from a single donation from the Elon Musk Revocable Trust in Austin, Texas, reports NBC News, quoting the FEC's reports.

The filings further show that Musk donated $3 million to the MAHA Alliance, the super PAC affiliated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda in late October.