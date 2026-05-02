Once-Red Iowa Turns Purple as Voters Feel Economic Squeeze

The once-safe Republican stronghold of Iowa is showing signs of renewed Democratic competitiveness, underscoring broader political headwinds for the GOP as voters grapple with rising living costs and the economic spillover from the war in Iran.

The state backed President Donald Trump by 13 percentage points in 2024 and is represented entirely by Republicans in Congress.

Yet nonpartisan analysts now rate the governor’s race and two of Iowa’s four U.S. House contests as tossups, reflecting deepening economic unease across rural America.

Farmers and small communities have been hit by higher fuel and fertilizer costs and weakened commodity trade following tariff policies.

“It’s this perfect storm of pain,” Sue Dvorsky, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman, told The Wall Street Journal.

Economic concerns are compounded by healthcare challenges.

Hospital and medical facility closures in parts of the state have forced residents to travel farther for care, as cancer rates rise.

Democrats and some physicians attribute the closures to Republican-backed changes in federal healthcare funding.

Republicans face additional complications with an open governor’s race after Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to seek a third term.

GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra, once seen as the frontrunner, is encountering skepticism within his own party.

“Congressman Feenstra is down 12 points to Rob Sand,” said Adam Steen, a former state official who entered the GOP primary. “From an electability standpoint, that’s why I jumped in this race.”

Some longtime Republicans are openly worried.

“I don’t think Randy Feenstra can beat Rob Sand, who is a thoroughbred,” said Todd Blodgett, a Republican activist and former Reagan White House aide.

Rich Schwarm, a former state GOP chairman, added: “The Democrats are clearly motivated. The big unknown is how motivated Republicans will be in the fall. If they are, we might be OK. But otherwise it might not be a very good year.”

Feenstra’s campaign disputes that outlook.

“Democrats can convince themselves that Iowa is in play, but the facts don’t support their false narrative,” said spokesman Billy Fuerst. “Randy Feenstra is a proven winner who has never lost an election and has a long career of delivering conservative results for Iowa.”

Democrats are consolidating behind state Auditor Rob Sand, who is appealing to independents and moderate Republicans in a state where unaffiliated voters number nearly 600,000, close to Republican registration.

Rep. Zach Nunn, a Republican facing a tough race, emphasized bipartisanship and ties to the White House.

“Iowa has always been purple,” he said, noting his role in restoring threatened Agriculture Department jobs: “I had the relationship to call up and speak directly to the White House and get those jobs reinstated.”

In another battleground district, Democrat Christina Bohannan highlighted slowing growth: “Our economy has been shrinking for the last couple of years. We’re one of the lowest in the country for economic growth. Things are really hitting us hard here.”

Iowa’s tightening races mirror wider Republican concerns heading into the midterms. Inflationary pressures, particularly in energy, food, and housing, remain a dominant issue for voters nationwide.

The war in Iran has further strained global energy markets, contributing to higher fuel prices that disproportionately affect rural and working-class communities.

For Republicans, who have leaned on economic stewardship as a core political strength, the convergence of high living costs, trade disruptions, and international conflict has created vulnerabilities, even in states that have trended reliably red.