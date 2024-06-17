Black Farmers Look to Trump for Economic Support

Black farmers in Georgia are turning to Donald Trump for economic solutions and rejecting Joe Biden's economic policies.

A New York Times/Siena poll recently found that 20% of Black voters lean toward supporting Trump in the 2024 election, up approximately ten points from 2020. Even though Biden has been trying as of late to pitch to Black Americans, it does not seem to be overcoming the 20% increase in costs that his administration has brought.

"I think we did better under President Trump," John Slaughter, a 39-year-old black farmer from Buena Vista, Georgia, told the Times. "President Trump, he did something for us while he was in office. President Biden, what have you done for me?" Slaughter said that Democrats only seem to talk about helping business owners during election season.

In addition, many farmers in Georgia are sick of the bureaucracy and red tape they face in order to do their jobs, which often cause them to fall behind on business loans and eventually lose the deeds to their farms.

But Slaughter added that the Trump administration helped his farm fix a paperwork error so his family could reclaim the deed.

Another Georgia farmer, Andrew Smith Sr., who voted for Biden last time, said that he leans towards Trump this time because the Biden administration is failing to protect small farmers, and that his farm is also struggling due to paperwork issues, adding with frustration that "we march on using what we got and then they tell us that you can't even use that."

A third Georgia farmer, Paul Copeland, said Biden broke his promise to protect farmers, saying, "It's a reminder of what I could have done, a reminder of a promise not fulfilled."

Polling has shown support for Trump in the Black community to be stronger than it has been for decades.