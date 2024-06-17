Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Trump Can Execute Mass Deportation Plan

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday that if former President Donald Trump wins November's election, a solution to the millions of illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. during President Joe Biden's term is a mass deportation program.

Marshall told "The Chris Salcedo Show" and guest host John Bachman that Biden is only caring about immigration — he issued an executive order last week that limits the number of migrants crossing the southern border to 2,500 a day — because it's an election year.

Trump, meanwhile, has made Biden's open-border policies a centerpiece of his campaign. He told Time magazine in April he would use the National Guard as part of efforts to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S. and wouldn't be opposed to using active-duty military.

"[Biden] did not ever see this as a humanitarian crisis or as a national security crisis," Marshall said. "He sees this as an election crisis, that he suddenly woke up and realized that Americans care about this, that we're losing 200, 300 people every day, young adults to fentanyl poisoning, more and more.

"What I'm hearing from folks back home is we need a mass deportation project of some sort. But regardless, at the end of the day, nobody has faith in Joe Biden … and instead, folks back home believe that Donald Trump is the person that will secure the border and then lead this mass deportation project that needs to occur."

Marshall said Trump's plan is not without precedent. An operation undertaken by the Eisenhower administration in 1954 led to the deportation of as many as 1.3 million Mexican nationals, according to History.com.

"I just want to remind people that the all-time great exporter of these illegal migrants was President [Dwight D.] Eisenhower, who actually moved out about a million people one summer that were illegally in this country," Marshall said. "So, President Trump is on some good, hallowed ground there."

