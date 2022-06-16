USA Today Deletes 23 Stories Due to 'Fabricated' Sourcing

USA Today has removed 23 stories written by one reporter after an internal audit found "fabricated" sources, sources that could not be verified, and quotes attributed to the wrong sources.

An external request for a correction lead to the internal audit which lasted several weeks, according to a draft note from USA Today obtained by the The New York Times.

"After receiving an external correction request, USA TODAY audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda," the paper wrote Thursday. "The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others.

"As a result, USA Today removed 23 articles from its website and other platforms for not meeting our editorial standards."

Miranda, whose most recent story published was April 17, has resigned, the paper announced.

"We strive to be accurate and factual in all our content and regret this situation," USA Today added.

Miranda allegedly attempted to deceive auditors with false evidence during the investigation, according to the Times.

Miranda graduated from the University of Georgia in 2021 and had education and the Hispanic community beats for The Gainesville Times, according to her website.