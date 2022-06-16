×
Tags: meta | google | twitter | microsoft | fake news | fines

Meta, Google, Twitter Pledge to Better Fight Fake News or Risk Fines

google mobile phone icon
The Google mobile phone icon (Matt Rourke/AP)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 07:19 AM

Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter, and Microsoft on Thursday agreed to take a tougher line against disinformation including deep fakes and fake accounts under an updated EU code of practice or face hefty fines.

More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have signed up to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.

The signatories agree to do more to tackle deepfakes, fake accounts and political advertising while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6% of a company's global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The companies have six months to comply with pledges, with a progress report due at the beginning of 2023.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


