Trump Hails New Social Media Site: 'We Have Truth on Our Side'

(Newsmax/YouTube)

By    |   Saturday, 28 May 2022 08:06 PM

Blasting Twitter, censorship of conservative and MAGA supporters, and "fake news," former President Donald Trump hailed his new social media platform Truth Social, saying, "Truth is on our side."

"Remember a long time ago when Twitter was good?" Trump told his Save America rally in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday night, which aired live on Newsmax. "Now it's going down the tubes."

Trump stopped himself, and pitched his own social media site, which he now sends daily messages from while he is still banned on Facebook and Twitter.

"Ready? Truth Social, Truth Social — truth," Trump said.

"Their heads are spinning," he added, pointing to the liberal media cameras at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"That one is doing so well," Trump continued pitching Truth Social. "Everybody get off Twitter and go Truth Social."

Trump joked to a supporter he left Twitter — albeit forced — for Truth Social, too.

"You did?" Trump told the catcaller. "Good. I did, too. Mine was enforced, but they want me back.

"For the media: They want me back so badly, and I'm not going back because we have Truth [Social].

"We have truth on our side. That's the way I look at it. We have truth on our side. Get off Twitter."

Saturday, 28 May 2022 08:06 PM
