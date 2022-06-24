×
Survey: Majority of Voters Want More Election Neutrality From Outside Groups

Survey
Survey (Irina Brinza/Dreamstime.com)

Friday, 24 June 2022 02:22 PM

A new national survey reveals that Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike strongly oppose letting outside groups finance local and national elections, including Facebook and the Mark Zuckerberg-backed groups which helped election agencies in 2020.

The vast majority of survey respondents — crossing all party lines — spoke out against external-funding groups affecting elections. According to the Foundation for Government Accountability's Center for Excellence in Polling, 80% of Republicans, 85% of Democrats, and 83% of independents demand more neutrality from outside companies.

For the same survey, which was provided exclusively to Secrets (via the Washington Examiner), an overwhelming number of respondents favor increased election security (79%), enhanced ballot security (73%), and more transparent election integrity (73%).

Also, the results say that more than 6 in 10 American voters would support "requiring ballot drop boxes to be securely monitored and recorded by video surveillance."

"As we approach a critical midterm election, millions of voters remain very concerned about election integrity and clearly support efforts to strengthen election security in their states," said Nick Stehle, vice president of communications for the Center for Excellence in Polling.

"Our survey results are clear — voters in all parties want secure polling locations, trustworthy absentee voting, impartial watchdogs, and absolutely no special interests getting involved in public elections offices in their states," says Stehle.

The Center for Excellence in Polling advocates for election reforms in states and encourages lawmakers to lobby for more ballot and Election Day security, as a means of building up confidence in the final outcomes.

"We continue our work in dozens of states to advance legislation that restores Americans' faith in our elections," Stehle says.

The "Zuckerbucks" scandal from the 2020 election involved Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan, reportedly investing more than $400 million to allegedly influence elections across the country.

Most notably, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) received $350 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and provided "COVID-19 response" election administration grants to thousands of local election offices.

Election officials reportedly mainly used the money to buy COVID-19 resources such as masks and plexiglass dividers during the 2020 election.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 24 June 2022 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

