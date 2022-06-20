Did Biden Election Really Beat Obama's by 11 Million Votes?

Who could have imagined that Joe Biden, a Washington political fixture over a half-century with no perceptible achievements, a candidate whose basement bunker campaign struggled to rally enough attendees to fill a high school parking lot, yet nevertheless received the most votes in our nation’s history?

Bear in mind that this remarkable feat — more than 81 million votes — bested the nearly 70 million 2008 election win of his former Democrat-revered rock star boss, Barack Obama.

So, it seems we’re left to accept two possible explanations.

Did the country suddenly have a spectacularly spontaneous epiphany that Joe wasn’t the hapless hack whom Barack once warned never to underestimate an ability to “F*** things up” after all?

Or alternatively, did that “majority” of voters simply hate the orange-haired guy enough to hold their collective noses and turn out in record numbers for Joe?

Never mind that many people thought Donald J. had done a pretty good job, having surpassed Barack’s 2012 tally by more than 8 million, giving him the most votes of any sitting president in U.S. history — more than 74 million.

In any case, how can any reasonable person doubt that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” a narrative posted on the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) website which states “…there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised”?

Maybe consider that the statement was based on a joint Nov. 12, 2020, statement made by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council while election irregularities were beginning to be discovered and contested by independent observers and analysts in multiple states.

It may also be worth noting that Chris Krebs, CISA’s director at the time, had connections to James Clapper, former Obama uber-partisan director of national intelligence, and also to the Dutko Group, a major Democrat lobbying organization.

It’s now turning out that the BIG LIE trumpeted about Trump falsely claiming that the election was (gasp) stolen perhaps warrants a good bit of investigatory scrutiny and reconsideration after all … and it’s happening.

For example, Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules” devastatingly documents evidence supported by an analysis of 27 terabytes of geospatial locating data collected by True The Vote from 10 million cellphone pings correlated with 4 million minutes of publicly available videos taken of Zuckerbuck-funded Georgia drop boxes of 244 traffickers making more than 5,000 ballot dumps between midnight and 5 a.m.

A May 26, Verity Vote report found in documents previously withheld by Arizona’s Maricopa County election officials showed that 18,000 additional late ballots had been counted, whereas the state’s presidential race was decided by only 10,457 votes.

Verity Vote also reported that about 740,000 of the 2020 Maricopa general election ballots cast from early voting and drop box locations had no documented chain of custody.

Swing state Wisconsin, where Joe Biden’s victory margin was just over 20,000 votes waited until August 2021 to remove 205,000 names from its eligible voter database. And New Jersey registered at least 8,000 voters twice or more under variations of their names, along with more than 2,000 with ages of 105 or greater.

Nor is this merely a recent flagrantly fraudulent phenomenon.

In swing state Pennsylvania, former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty on June 6 for “conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights. Bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiring in a federal election for orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff ballot boxes for specific Democrat candidates in the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pennsylvania elections.”

Add to this, Joe Biden and his party got lots of help from the FBI, who sat on really ugly scandals in son Hunter’s laptop from hell for 18 months and throughout the presidential election.

Meanwhile, former Obama DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan dutifully dismissed the revolting revelations as “Russian disinformation.”

Perhaps there’s little wonder why as early as September, 2021, a CNN Poll reported that a majority of Americans (51%) feel democracy is under attack, a view shared by 75% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, those who say Trump ought to be the leader of the party are much likelier to see democracy as under threat. Among the Republicans, 78% thought that Biden didn’t win, and 54% believed that solid evidence will ultimately overturn the election results.

But even so — just supposing that election theft “conspiracy” narrative we hear constantly echoed in the mainstream media turns out to be true — why does this really matter? Isn’t it already too late? Aren’t we irreparably stuck with those demonstrably disastrous results?

Actually, it matters for many very important reasons.

For one, it explains why several tens of thousands of Trump supporters had strong peaceful reasons to assemble in a huge Jan. 6 Washington, D.C. rally peacefully challenging what they regarded to be an unfair election result.

Despicable mob actions of some hundreds who tragically defiled our national Capitol Building on that day failed to hear or heed then-President Trump’s statement: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections.”

As Biden administration performance poll numbers continue to plummet, Democrat Congressional Committee kangaroo court show trial hearings are now opportunistically exploiting this tragedy to desperately deflect public attention away from self-inflicted domestic and foreign disasters that portend a red wave midterm washout.

What happened in 2020 matters because public distrust of election integrity indeed threatens the very foundation of our American democratic institutions.

There’s nothing more urgent than assuring this cascading confidence catastrophe can’t continue throughout consequential 2022 midterm contests.