Tags: facebook | libs of tiktok | censorship | vivek ramaswamy

Facebook Disables 'Libs of TikTok' Account

By    |   Sunday, 31 December 2023 06:19 PM EST

Facebook has "disabled" the Libs of TikTok account for violating "Community Standards."

Citing a violation of "Community Standards," The Facebook Team wrote that the "Page Libs of Tik Tok has been disabled for going against our Community Standards," according to an image posted to the Libs of TikTok's X account on Saturday. "You cannot visit the Page," Facebook added, "and you won't be able to add new people to work on the Page. Learn more about our Community Standards."

The account, which was launched in April 2020 by Chaya Raichik, according to Mediaite, is known for its absurdist catalog of people posting to TikTok, ranging from two women barking like dogs in public to fat activism, but also features commentary on contemporary culture.

On Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy retweeted Libs of TikTok's post and wrote on X: "Government-Tech censorship is one of the biggest issues of our time. Dems are using private companies in Silicon Valley to do through the back door what they cannot do through the front door: silencing opposition."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Sunday, 31 December 2023 06:19 PM
